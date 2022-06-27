Obi Cubana, Washington, Others Celebrate Seman Global Project Boss @ 40 (Pics)

Abuja Comedian Washington Celebrates Chairman Of Seman Global Project As He Marks 40th Birthday Today

Abuja-based comedian, Washington has congratulated a real estate mogul and the chairman CEO Seman Global Projects Ltd, Amb Dr Maxwell Stephen Nweze at the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Describing him as a succour-giver and a philanthropist who has been a shoulder to lean on to many, Washington in a felicitation message on Monday 27th June applauded Dr. Nweze for being a hand of support to the poor and down-trodden especially with lots of empowerment programmes he has embarked upon.

Washington also praised the Seman Global Project chairman for personally supporting his craft and others in the entertainment industry, entrepreneurs to self-reliance and improving their living standards.

He also prayed for God’s endless blessings upon the Enugu born industrialist as he marks birthday, wishing him long life and prosperity.

“On behalf of myself and my entire family, I celebrate you sir and pray that God will hear your silent prayers now and for forever” he added.

Dr. Nweze who has bagged several awards also holds a doctorate degree from American Heritage University Southern California.

He is married to his beautiful wife, a marriage so far blessed with a handsome boy and a beautiful girl.

Among several honours he holds includes Peace Achievers International Peace Award.

He hails from Nike in Enugu State.

