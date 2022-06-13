Obi: Labour Party Does Not Have Offices In 25 States – Bashir Ahmad

Did you know that Labour Party doesn’t have an office in Kano, a state with over 5,000,000 registered voters, not only that the party doesn’t have a single candidate in the whole 44 local governments in the state, and the story is so very similar in at least 25/36 states and FCT.
