Obituary Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu (Photo)

The remains of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, will be buried on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Abia State, IGBERETV reports.

Osinachi, who sang the popular song ‘Ekwueme’, died on April 8, 2022, amid widespread allegations by her children, family, and colleagues that she was battered to death by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, who is currently on trial.

Mr Nwachukwu has denied the allegation and claims she died of lung cancer.

According to her obituary poster, a night of worship will hold in Abuja on Thursday, June 23 while a Night of Prayer will hold in Isochi, Umunoci in Abia state on June 24. She will be interred in her father’s compound on Saturday, June 25.



