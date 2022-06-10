Ogun Police Arrested Three Armed Robbery Suspects (Photo)

Men of the Ogun state police command on June 8, arrested three members of a robbery syndicate who were on their way to carry out a robbery operation.

The suspects, 27-year-old Ibiyemi Wasiri a.k.a fellow, 20-year-old Alabi Ojugbele and 18-year-old Obe Lekan were arrested at Orita area of Ilaro, during the joint routine patrol carried out by men of Ilaro area command and Ilaro divisional headquarters.

The suspects, who were on a Bajaj motorcycle with defaced number plate jumped down from the motorcycle when they sighted the policemen and ran in different direction.

They were hotly chased by the policemen and were all arrested. A search was conducted on them and one locally made pistol, four live cartridges and assorted criminal charms were recovered from them.

On interrogation, Ibiyemi Wasiri informed the police that he was an ex-convict and that he still has a pending case of unlawful possession of a firearm in a magistrate court. The suspects all confessed that they were going for a robbery operation before they were arrested by the policemen.

Confirming their arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



