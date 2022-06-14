Ohanaeze Apologises For Not Providing Rallying Point During PDP, APC Primaries

Ohanaeze apologises for not providing rallying point during PDP, APC presidential primaries

Following Governor David Umahi’s outburst against the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo over its attitude during the last Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary elections, which saw a woeful performance of candidates from South East, Ohanaeze, yesterday, tendered an apology to Ndigbo, Umahi and others for not providing a rallying point for them to garner more delegates for the zone during the two primaries, insisting that it’s not over for South East.

It will be recalled that Umahi, who is also the Chairman of, the South-East Governors Forum, had, during the matriculation of Kind David University of Medical Sciences Ubuntu, criticised the President General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, for his alleged role in the failure of aspirants from the region in the just concluded presidential primaries, declaring he would no longer recognise him as the PG of the pan-Igbo cultural body.

Umahi, a former presidential aspirant of the APC, alleged that Obiozor was partisan. He said: “Instead of making himself a rallying point during the struggle for the presidency of Igbo extraction, he failed to stand for the South East when it mattered most, saying that it is a shame.

Meanwhile, in a statement in Abakaliki, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, called for a truce and calm, adding that the blame game should lessen, stressing that they are back on the drawing board, in partnership with stakeholders in the South East as it’s not over until it’s over.

Isiguzoro stated that the Igbo organisation shares in the traumas and pains of Ndigbo, particularly in the lamentations of Umahi, noting that Ohanaeze tenders unreserved apologies to Ndigbo and the South-East governors.

https://guardian.ng/news/ohanaeze-apologises-for-not-providing-rallying-point-during-pdp-apc-presidential-primaries/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&Echobox=1655176722&utm_source=Facebook

