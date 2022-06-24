Ohi Of Okene, HRH Okatahi Holds Grand Reception Of His Coronation In Style (Photos)

Glitz And Glamour As Ohi Of Okene, HRH Isah Okatahi Holds Grand Reception Of His Coronation In Style

It was a carnival of sort as the newly coronated Ohi of Okene, His Royal Highness Alhaji Isah Mamman Okatahi at the weekend played host to friends, associates and well-wishers to his grand reception.

The grand reception in honour of the revered traditional ruler which took place at Okene local government stadium along Okene-Auchi Road Kogi State witnessed high profile individuals from within and outside the country.

Guests were treated to rich cultural display of the people of Okene as they fed their eyes with cultural dances and displays.

Recall that the governor had recently approved the creation of the stool of Ohi of Okene as a separate office from the former Ohi of Okengwe/Okene.

Alhaji Okatahi was earlier in the year inaugurated as a graded first class traditional ruler.

His children consist of successful politicians, civil servants, entrepreneurs, international cyber auditor, seasoned broadcaster and celebrity makeup artist @sabjoz

One of his daughters, Princess Atika Mamman Ajana @princess_atika_mamman is a renowned public speaker, an internationally recognized MC and who recently was a co-anchor at APC special convention in Abuja.

She is also Special assistant to FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

The Royal Father’s installation has been greeted with lots of felicitations from notable individuals across the country.

