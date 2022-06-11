Okorocha Breaks Silence After Polling Zero In APC Primaries

Former Imo Governor and All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant Rochas Okorocha has reacted to Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the party’s flag bearer.

Some people had alleged that the former senator might dump the party after he polled zero votes at the primaries.

However, Okorocha has congratulated the APC chieftain in a statement made available to journalists by his Special Adviser (Media), Sam Onwuemeodo on Friday.

….PRESS RELEASE….

SUBJECT: SENATOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA CONGRATULATES ASIWAJU BOLA TINUBU.

…..WISHES HIM SUCCESS , AS HE FLIES THE PRESIDENTIAL FLAG OF APC IN THE 2023 POLL.

Former Governor of lmo state and Senator Representing lmo West senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha , CONGRATULATES Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his victory at the Presidential Primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Senator Okorocha wishes Asiwaju, Success as he flies the Presidential flag of the APC in the 2023 election .

Okorocha commends all those who participated in the APC party primary for its Presidential ticket.

Sam. Onwuemeodo.

Special Adviser ( Media) to the former governor of lmo state and Senator Representing lmo West senatorial District.



