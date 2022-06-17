Okowa’s Achievements In Last 7 Years As Governor Of Delta State

I’ll be sharing some achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the last 7 years as Governor of Delta State. I’ll also be narrowing this down to 7 key sectors and I’ll be as detailed as possible.

1. HEALTH SECTOR

Between 2015 and 2021, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa;

– Renovated and upgraded a total of 209 primary healthcare centres.

– Renovated and upgraded 65 hospitals.

– Ensured full accreditation of 7 health training institutions in the state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARYrYLvZD54

Between 2015 and 2021, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa;

– Expanded the number of training institutions offering Nursing Degree Programs in Delta State.

– Completed the construction of the General Hospital in Asaba and upgraded its physical infrastructure to enhance service delivery.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgnEkwlhC7A

Between 2015 and 2021, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa;

– Ensured that the Routine Immunization Coverage offered in the various primary health centres has consistently stayed above the national recommended target of 80 percent.

Between 2015 and 2021, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa;

– Constructed lecture halls at the School of Midwifery, Sapele, and

– Constructed an 80 bedded ward at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

In 2016, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa signed into law the bill establishing the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC) to implement and regulate the Delta State Contributory Health Scheme.

So far, as of February 2022, the scheme has provided services to 1,094,871 enrollees in the state and currently has 496 accredited healthcare facilities in which enrollees can access medical care with 17 financial facilities for its operation.

In 2017, Gov. Okowa approved the evaluation of existing health facilities in the state and subsequently recommended their appropriate classification. This resulted in;

– 485 Pri Healthcare Centres

– 269 Private Health Facilities

– 64 Pub Secondary HFs and

– 2 Tertiary HFs.

All 820 health facilities submit their data on the web-based District Health Information System (DHIS) to boost a solid database in the state.

In 2018, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa launched the Emergency Ambulance Service to provide pre-hospital acute medical care and transport to definitive points of care in Delta State.

Between 2019 and 2020, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa recruited;

– 142 Health Professionals at DELSUTH Oghara,

– 155 Health Professionals at the Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH),

– 255 Health Professionals at the Hospital Management Board (HMB)

Between 2019 and 2020, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also recruited;

– 40 Pharmacists to bridge the manpower deficiency of pharmaceutical personnel in Government Hospitals in Delta State.

In 2020, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa secured life insurance schemes for 2,557 healthcare workers working on the frontlines during the COVID19 pandemic.

Currently, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is constructing and renovating;

– The Advanced Diagnostic Medical Complex, Owa-Alero, Delta State.

– 3 Mother and Child Medical Centres in Delta State and

– A Clinical Building at DELSUTH Oghara, Delta State.



https://twitter.com/abangdove/status/1537462394502397953?s=19

