Olu Of Warri Receives T’suut’ina Highest Honor In Canada (Photos)

It was a night of rich cultural display as members of Itsekiri’s community in Calgary in collaboration with Africadey and the Nigerians Association in Canada Friday hosted the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse III in a gala night in his honour.

The Gala night which took place at the Rio Banquet Calgary, also had different performances of ‘gbonse’ Itsekiri dance, arts and other entertainment to promote tribe to tribe heritage to the admiration of the visiting King and his Queen, Olori Atuwatse III.

The main highlights of the night was when Tsuut’ina Nation used the occasion to present what it considered as one of its highest honour by the presentation of an ‘Eagle feather” to the revered Nigeria monarch which symbolizes strength and courage while the Mayor of Calgary ably represented by Chancellor Jennifer wyness city of Calgary also presented ‘White Hat’ to the Olu of Warri.

Another talking point of the night was when the visiting monarch reccipocate the gesture when he presented the souvenir of red canoe, a means of transportation for royalty in the riverine Warri Kingdom to the Tsuut ina Nation and head of chiefs Chief Roy Whitney

Representatives of the Nigeria Embassy in Canada and other Nigerians across tribes also graced the occasion.

