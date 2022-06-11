Ondo State government has cancelled this year’s June 12 Democracy Day celebration, following the terror attack on worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, last week Sunday, which claimed over 50 lives.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde said that “the cancellation is to enable the entire people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack.”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had earlier directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the terror attack.source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/ondo-cancels-june-12-democracy-day-celebration-over-owo-massacre/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related