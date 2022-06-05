Ondo Church Attack: Blood Donors Needed At Federal Medical Centre, Owo

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Blood donors needed in Federal Medical Centre Owo, Ondo State. All groups. If you are in the area and are able to, please go

https://mobile.twitter.com/Mochievous/status/1533436335662321664

UREGNT: Please donate blood if you can at Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State. #NigeriaIsBleeding

https://mobile.twitter.com/yodifiji/status/1533437219553288192

If you can donate blood, please you’re needed in Federal Medical Centre Owo, Ondo State.

Doesn’t matter what your blood group is. If you’re close… please give the gift of life.

Please RT this.

https://mobile.twitter.com/aproko_doctor/status/1533439830683799552

Here is one of the Blood Donors at FMC Owo,

If you can donate blood, please you’re needed in Federal Medical Centre Owo, Ondo State.

Doesn’t matter what your blood group is. If you’re close… please give the gift of life.

Please RT.

#SaveOwo #NigeriaisBleeding

https://mobile.twitter.com/SamzyVG/status/1533471804676886528

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: