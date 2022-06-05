Ondo Church Attack: Blood Donors Needed At Federal Medical Centre, Owo

Blood donors needed in Federal Medical Centre Owo, Ondo State. All groups. If you are in the area and are able to, please go
UREGNT: Please donate blood if you can at Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State. #NigeriaIsBleeding
If you can donate blood, please you’re needed in Federal Medical Centre Owo, Ondo State.
Doesn’t matter what your blood group is. If you’re close… please give the gift of life.
Here is one of the Blood Donors at FMC Owo,
#SaveOwo #NigeriaisBleeding
