Ondo Church Attack: Catholic Diocese Of Ondo Reacts

Sunday, 5 June 2022

To the public,

ATTACK ON ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, OWO, ONDO STATE NIGERIA

It is Pentecost Sunday, a time every Catholic is expected to be in Church to commemorate the Solemnity. It is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, men of unknown origin, wielding guns attacked St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. Many are feared dead and many others injured and the Church violated. The identity of the perpetrators remains unknow while the situation has left the community devastated.

However, for now, security agencies have been deployed to the community to relatively handle the situation. At this point in the history of our dear country Nigeria, we need God’s ultimate intervention to restore peace and tranquillity.

Meanwhile, all the Priests in the parish are safe and none was kidnapped as the social media has it. The Bishop of the Diocese is also with them at this trying time. Let us continue to pray for them and the good people of Owo and the state at large.

We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost in this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen.

The Bishop appeals that we remain calm, be law abiding and pray for peace and normalcy to return to our community, state and country.

Signed

Rev. Fr. Augustine IKWU

Director, Social Communications

June 5, 2022



SOURCE

