Ondo Church Attack: Osinbajo Saddened, Condemns Attack

VP saddened by news of dastardly killing of worshippers today at a church in Owo & joins President & Ondo Gov. in condemning the dastardly act. “No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil & wicked people ‘ll never overcome light. Nigeria ‘ll eventually win-President



https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1533493580467159041?t=HYo4slwFKffKoiqZIAqgzA&s=19

I join President Muhammadu Buhari to condemn in strongest terms, the atrocious killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

This saddens inexplicably, and I mourn the dead from this very unfortunate event. Also, my thoughts and my prayers goes to the victims and their families, the Catholic Church, and the government of Ondo state.

We will not cower to the whims of elements who lurk in darkness to unleash inconceivable wickedness on our citizens. We will keep standing against evil and Nigeria will win.

As the President as charged, emergency agencies are to swing into action to bring succor to the wounded.

We stand in utter solidarity with the people of Owo and Ondo state in this terrible moment.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related