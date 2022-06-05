The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has said that the Owo attack in which church worshippers were murdered at St Francis Catholic Church, was a direct attack on Yoruba race.

It’s National organising secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu said that ” the massacre in Owo Chatholic church is a direct attack on Yoruba land.

“It is directed at Gov Rotimi Akeredolu for his unfliching support for security in Yoruba land by championing the Amatekun security outfits, his strigent upholding of the open gracing law and for his ” big mouth” about Southern co-operation for equity and justice in Nigeria.

“We will not succumb into terrorist threath or attack, they will not be allowed to bring down our civilisation.

“We will hunt the killers down. Citizen should not take law into their hands by attacking innocent northerners, only the terrorists, who are mostly foreign Fulani, should be fished out and finish off by the security forces.

“This attack is to course confussion and course war into our land. We should not play into their hands.

Omololu said that “This evil is condemned in the strongest term. We commensorate with the government and people of Ondo state, the catholic church, the Olowo of owo and the people of Owo

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/ondo-church-massacre-direct-attack-on-yorubaland-afenifere/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related