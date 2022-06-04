One Local Govt In Kano Has More Voting Power Than All South-East – Bashir El-Rufai

One Local Government In Kano Has More Voting Power Than The Entire South East – Bashir El-Rufai

Bashir El-Rufai, son of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not win the 2023 Presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

Bashir tweeted on Friday that he would climb Aso Rock in Abuja as well as the Zuma Rock in Niger State, and write boldly on both rocks “Bashir El-Rufai is a goat”.

In an earlier tweet, Bashir claimed he was aware of those the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had “anointed” as presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, but could not disclose their names as it was classified information.

Another Twitter user, @CJMOOREPLUG, responded to his (Bashir) tweet stating,

“Even if you don’t say it out, it’s very obvious from the way the person smiles lately on TV. APC and PDP are jokers. Since 1998 nothing [has] changed in Nigeria. [The] 2023 election will be different. It is either Peter Obi or everyone move on, we can’t continue like this.”



In his response by quote, Bashir stated,

“If Peter ever becomes President of Nigeria, I promise to climb Zuma Rock and Aso Rock to paint ‘Bashir El-Rufai is a goat’.



“It’ll be on the famous face etched on the rock so everyone can see, and in a font and colour that grasps attention, and at night it’ll glow in the dark. Save this tweet.”



Bashir also stated that just one local government in Kano has more people and voting power than the entire South East region.

“Just one local goverment in Kano has more people & more voting power than the entire votes cast in all the States in the whole region referred as the South East”, he wrote.



https://igberetvnews.com/1421461/one-local-government-kano-voting-power-entire-south-east-bashir-el-rufai/

