One Subtle Sin That Would Take Many Christians To Hell

It is unforgiveness because Jesus said:

Matthew 6:14-15 (KJV)

For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you:

But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.

Moreover, this saying of Jesus was in addition to what He had already said about forgiveness in His teaching about how to pray.

Matthew 6:12 (KJV)

And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

However despite the emphasis Jesus placed on the matter of forgiveness, that He reiterated it to show how important it was, many who claim to be His followers still take it lightly, as if Jesus was making a big deal about nothing or didn’t know what He was talking about.

The deceptive thing about unforgiveness is its very subtle nature. It seems as though it’s normal and not a consequential sin as the others which could take a person to hell, hence many Christians taking it for granted.

However unknown to them, is the fact that it is perhaps the biggest and most influential sin of all, because it’s a sin that has the capacity to retain every other sin one has committed, including those one had repented of, as God would not forgive anyone his trespasses if he doesn’t forgive others theirs as Jesus had said.

And if God doesn’t forgive a person his own sins because he doesn’t forgive others theirs, that means the person is surely hell bound.

That’s what makes unforgiveness such a dangerous sin.

God bless

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related