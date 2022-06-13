Opinion: Nigeria Vs Sao Tome 10 -0 – I’m Not Impressed

truth be told, I’m not impressed. I can’t hide it my people. we played a team that enugu rangers can defeat hands down.

This is not to discredit our eagles, the fact that we couldn’t defeat Ghana to secure the ticket to world cup just few months ago says it all and today we wining 10 0 for afcon qualifers?.

what a pathetic joke.

I’m so angry right now, the more the goals were coming the more my angrier grew. the super eagles just showed other african countries their weak spot.

They showed other african countries they can’t stand an average team talkless of a stronger opponent.

I Know I share same thought with lot of nigeria’s out here.

so what do you think are you impressed or not?

click like if your not, click share if you are

lalasticlala

seun

