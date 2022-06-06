Orji Kalu: 21 Members Of APC NWC Endorsed Senator Lawan As Consensus Candidate

The former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has endorsed the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s consensus candidate for presidential primary slated for Tuesday.

Kalu, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said 21 members of the NWC endorsed the Senate President while two others voted against him.

He also described Lawan as the most competent among the 23 individuals vying for the APC presidential ticket.



https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/21-members-of-apc-nwc-endorsed-senator-lawan-as-consensus-candidate-ex-gov-kalu/

