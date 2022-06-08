Orji Uzor Kalu Congratulates APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

Former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Bola Tinubu for winning the presidential primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC), IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote;

“To all the aspirants who participated in the concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election especially my dear friend and the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan , I congratulate you for the good and wonderful outing .

Everyone did enough campaign needed to win the Primary election but it is only one candidate that will represent the party in the general election.

To my friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been elected as our party’s presidential flag bearer, big congratulations to you . The APC Won .

As a faithful party man, I also congratulate the party for its victory and I encourage all other aspirants to accept this victory in the spirit of sportsmanship.

We owe the party an open mind and total support .

Most importantly, I hope this win brings a deeper reflection about South East and North East in the affairs of the nation .

May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate

Federal Republic of Nigeria”



https://www.facebook.com/100044703721568/posts/pfbid0BNNyT9S5uE4EWdgAEkPBKB7hFmLmVXy4xRSZVDCi774QyddwJEptN3ffe1uVQt37l/

