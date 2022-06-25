Osinachi’s Song Played To Evangelise In UK While Being Buried In Nigeria (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAJTd_KEEBs

So this morning, I woke up little tired and wanted to just be at home all day. But wiffey reminded me about my usual visit to Bilston Market centre in the UK here where I always buy fresh fruits from lovely farmers on Saturdays. I didn’t want to go out but my sprit just encouraged me. Walking pass the open centre I started hearing the powerful song Ekwueme from a distance being used to evangelise to people by these two white people.

The lady told me she doesn’t understand the song but she knows it is spirit filled song to minister to people. I had tears in my eyes telling them about the wonderful singer and had joy that even in death, her song is still working wonders.

We prayed together and encouraged each other briefly.

