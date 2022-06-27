Osinachi’s Twin Cries At Sister’s Gravesite (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2e_L33VpPlk

Emotion betrayed Amarachi Grace Eze, the twin sister of late gospel music legend, Osinachi Nwachukwu at the burial of her sister on Saturday.

The woman cried bitterly as she watched her body being lowered into the grave.

Nigerians on Saturday bade farewell to late gospel music icon, Osinachi.

The singer, who dropped the microphone on April 8, 2022 as a result of domestic violence, was laid to rest on Saturday, Jun 25, 2022 in Abia State.

Her remains were committed to mother earth in her hometown in Isochi Umunneochi community in Abia.

