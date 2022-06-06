Osinbajo Stops To Help An Accident Victim On His Way To Owo (Pics)

On vice president Yemi Osinbajo’s way to the Airport, en-route to Owo, Ondo State on a condolence visit, his convoy stopped to assist the lone victim of a car accident, who has been transported to Airforce Base Hospital. The vice president’s security and medical teams assisted in removing the victim from the crushed vehicle resulting from a somersault, and transported patient to Airforce base hospital. It was a solo accident. The car had summersaulted on the opposite lane and was impaled on a tree. Here are some pictures from the incident:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related