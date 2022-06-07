Osinbajo Support Group Offer Delegates Free Massage At APC Convention

A support group for Yemi Osinbajo is wooing party delegates with free therapeutic massage and other medical services at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) convention ongoing at Eagles Square, Abuja.

The support group, known as Health Workers For Osinbajo (HWO), has a stand with a banner where party delegates are being offered free medical services at the venue of the ruling party’s special convention.

A banner with the picture of Osinbajo, a presidential aspirant, states, ‘PYO medical outreach for delegates & APC convention committee.’

Other free medical services stated in the banner include BMI, blood pressure and blood sugar screening; first aid treatment; malaria treatment; outpatient treatment and psychological counselling.

One of the members of the group told The ICIR that the medical outreach is for all delegates irrespective of their candidate.

He stated that the health workers decided to organize the medical outreach to support Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid.

https://www.icirnigeria.org/osinbajo-supporters-woo-delegates-with-free-therapeutic-massage-at-apc-presidential-primary/

