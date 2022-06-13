Osun Amotekun Deploys Operatives To Churches, Mosques

Following the Sunday, June 5, 2022 shooting incident, which claimed the lives of several worshippers at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic church, Owo, Ondo State, the Osun Amotekun Corps has deployed its personnel to guard churches and mosques in the State.

In a statement by Yusuf Idowu, the Osun Amotekun Spokesperson, made available to DAILY POST on Sunday, the measure is aimed at ensuring adequate security for all the residents of the State.

The Osun Amotekun spokesperson also stated that part of the aim of the action taken was to strengthen the security apparatus in the State and protect the lives and property of the residents against any form of criminality.

“The corps would continue to adopt proactive security strategies against any form of security threat in the State.

“Sufficient personnel had been assigned to provide security for the churches and mosques in the State.

“We are also patrolling the entire State against any form of security threats.

“We will continue to map out comprehensive security measures that will enable us to apprehend all kinds of criminals in the State.

“We have deployed corps to all the churches and mosques in all the nook and cranny of the State to secure our people from any form of attack by the criminals,” the spokesperson said.

While urging stakeholders to sensitise residents to volunteer timely information that would aid the corps in apprehending criminal elements, they also assured that there was no cause for alarm.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Government has assured that it will do everything possible to strengthen the Amotekun regional security network.

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola made this known on Sunday as he paid a condolence visit to his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure.

The visit was to commiserate with the Ondo people over the terrorist attack on Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo.

During the visit, the Osun governor disclosed that no effort would be spared to strengthen the security architecture in the southwest region.

Oyetola, who had earlier issued a condolence statement on the attack, said the visit was in the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood.

Describing the incident as cruel, barbaric and heinous, Governor Oyetola said the attack was a reminder for the leaders to refocus the security direction to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the region.

Recall that on Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, was attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, during which several worshippers died, and many others injured.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/13/osun-amotekun-deploys-operatives-to-churches-mosques/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related