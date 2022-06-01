Osun APC Primaries: Stop Oyetola’s Impunity – Aggrieved Aspirants Tell Adamu

Aggrieved aspirants in the just concluded All Progressives Congress APC Primaries in the State of Osun have charged the National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Adamu, to call the Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola to order and stop what they described as “the dragging of democracy on the floor” by the Governor and his team.

The aspirants are among those who were cleared to contest the state and national assembly primaries of the party across the various state and federal constituencies.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, the aspirants said the entire process leading to the primaries and the primaries proper were characterised with impunity and was a rape on democracy.

According to them the late General Sani Abacha didn’t bring as much odium to democracy as Governor Oyetola has done with the primaries.

Inspite of the impunity that characterized the process, the Governor and his team are unable to make the result of the primaries public days after.

The statement reads in part, “May we note that with the high level impunity involved in the process and shenanigans engaged to get rid of us, the joke has now turned on Governor Oyetola group as all it’s aspirants in various constituencies are laying claims to victory and confirming it with concocted figures aimed to suite their fraud.

“In practical terms, the reason espoused for the existence of our tendency, reformation of Osun APC couldn’t have been better brought to the fore than the present show of shame.

“It’s obvious that the Osun APC is rudderless and lack needed discipline which can only exists where the leadership is forthright, upright and seasoned.

“Finally, we state that the information at our disposal is that all the results sheets are currently in the custody of Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the results sheets are being filed with the names of the cronies of Governor Oyetola who never won the Elections, hence the need for this letter.”

“Therefore, we call on His Excellency, the National Chairman of our party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu to use his good office to correct the current act of impunity and rape of democracy being displayed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.”

Those that attended the press conference includes; Hon. Waseeu Gbola Adebayo, Olorunda State Constituency, Comrade Owoade Ademola Adéyemí, Irewole/Isokan State Constituency, Hon. Wahab Kazeem Olanrewaju, Ifelodun State Constituency, Babalola Iqmal Opeyemi, Ede South State Constituency.

Others are: Kolawole Olalere Victor, Ilesa East State Constituency, Mrs Adesola Arawole Adegbite, Odo Otin State Constituency, Olaoye Abdulhakeem Osogbo State Constituency, Mrs. Olaniyi Shariat Olanike, Ayedaade State Constituency, Kasali Nurudeen Adelaja, Iwo State Constituency, Hon. Opadola Abdullahi Amobi, Ola-Oluwa State Constituency, Hon. (Dr.) Komolafe Akinlabi Richard, Ijesha South Federal Constituency, and Ibrahim Oyekunle, Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency.

