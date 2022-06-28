Osun Election: PDP Sets Up 128-Member Campaign Council

Special Announcement:

Osun State 2022 Gubernatorial Election National Campaign Council

The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the appointment of the under-listed Party stakeholders to serve on the OSUN STATE GUBERNATORIAL NATIONAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL for the Saturday, July 16, 2022 Governorship Election in Osun State .

The Members of the Campaign Council are as follows:

https://www.facebook.com/100050658511735/posts/pfbid0WNeXyYxuvW24VDTVBb7aWwQUx3NRwezFa1A1GsktgQ8fwU9Z8foYxqMLXBD68N8Cl/

