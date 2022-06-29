Osun Poll: Don’t Be Angry, Oyetola Begs Displeased APC Members

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to displeased members of the All Progressives Congress to forget the past and work for the victory of the party in the July 16 governorship poll.

Oyetola spoke in Modakeke while addressing supporters of the party at a reelection campaign rally on Monday.

According to him, if reelected, members of the party would enjoy maximum benefits both at the state and federal level, urging them to collect their Permanent Voters Card and support APC at the poll.

Visually-impaired retiree receives N8.3m bond from Oyetola

Speaking in Yoruba, Oyetola further said, “I appreciate your support during the primary. Now we want to go into real contest with another party. Besides APC, no other party exists in Osun. Others are fake. I am happy because you came out in large numbers to receive me. I promise to complete Famia (Modakeke) Road.

“I learnt some amenities are also lacking in this community. Be patient with us. We will do our best. I urge you to obtain your PVC. On the day of the poll, arrive early, get accredited and use your thumb to mark the ink and thumbprint the space in front of the APC logo.

“I appeal to those displeased not to be angry. Governance is not a child’s place. I learnt and I know it. I am also well-read. Don’t let anyone scare you. Your party is in government.”

https://punchng.com/osun-poll-dont-be-angry-oyetola-begs-displeased-apc-members/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related