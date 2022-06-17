Others Give Laptops To Youths; Nigeria Arrests Youths With Laptops – Peter Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIcdHTyVq28

Other Countries Give Laptops To Youths While Nigeria Arrests Youths With Laptop – Peter Obi (Video)

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi have stated that any young man who have a laptop in Nigeria today stands a risk of going to jail, IGBERETV reports.

Obi stated this while speaking on ‘The Morning Show program on Arise TV.

He argued that while youths in other countries are being given laptops, youths found with laptop at any security checkpoint in Nigeria are being treated as criminals by the Nigerian security authorities.

In his words;

“If you have a laptop in this country now and you are a young man, you could go to jail”

https://igberetvnews.com/1422287/countries-give-laptops-youths-nigeria-arrests-youths-laptop-peter-obi-video/

