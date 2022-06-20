‘Our House Was Demolished In Kogi And There Will Be No Compensation’

Good day guys.

My Baba’s house (4 bedroom apartment wey dey completely furnished and finished) was destroyed today on grounds that the government wants to build an airport there.

The funny thing be say there’ll be no compensation whatsoever from the government (nah wentin dem talk).

It’s really painful cause almost all of us follow mix cement in order to build that house and now nothing dey to show for it. My mama don cry tire.

The house was located in Idah, Kogi state.

It wasn’t only his house that was destroyed though.

I just dey seek una advice on wentin man go do. Is there any way or place we could table the matter to at least get compensation? The labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

PS: the destroyers didn’t tell us if they were from FG or State government; they only said they came from Abuja.

