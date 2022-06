Over 100 residents stranded as flood takes over their estate in Lugbe, Abuja

The area was so flooded as a car was almost submerged in the flood.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEE_j_h4GlE

https://www.facebook.com/273102863056662/posts/pfbid02AgrZHSK2PPrQMa3c5bx2KosgCXEAgYHjeowCBgNtesJtVCqWYbL77vQRCwhiECZAl/?app=fbl

