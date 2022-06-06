Owo Attack: Insecurity Has Gone Out Of Hands In Nigeria – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has stated that insecurity has “gotten out of hands” in the country and has become an embarrassment.

CAN stated this on Sunday while condemning the unprovoked attacks and killing of several innocent worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo.

According to a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Media Assistant to the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, the federal government was asked to stop the de-radicalization program for repentant terrorists as one of the preventive measures against insecurity.

It called on the security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack and also console families of the bereaved.

The statement partly reads:

“This is sad, wrong, condemnable, outrageous, unacceptable and satanic. There is no explanation for this unprovoked attack and assault on a place of worship. This is raw persecution. These people are possessed, demonic and are not working for the good of the country. May God descend heavily on them and fight them mindless agents of Satan from their roots in Jesus’ name.

“We are once again reiterating our quest for a total overhauling of the security architecture and are asking President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the recycling of those criminals and terrorists in the name of de-radicalising programme. If the programme is not counterproductive, how come the criminalities are always on the increase and nowhere is safe again.

“This menace of insecurity has gotten out of hands and is embarrassingly sore. Criminals are operating with impunity all over the country and unfortunately our government appears to be so busy with the 2023 general election that it has no time for the unending killings in the country. What legacy is the government and those who are the managers of our security architecture leaving behind for the unborn generation?

“We are praying for the government and the security agencies to get it right before it will be too late. If the Federal government is not interested in the State Police, what efforts are being put in place to arrest this unpleasant situation? We call on the State Governors to meet with the President to find the lasting solution to these killings. Issuing mere press statements of condemnations and what looks like empty threat is apparently not a way out of it.

“CAN commiserates with all the bereaved, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) and the Ondo State Government.”

https://thewhistler.ng/owo-attack-insecurity-has-gone-out-of-hands-in-nigeria-can/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related