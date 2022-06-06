IGBERETV Report

Owo Attack: Rotimi Akeredolu Directs Flying of Flags At Half Mast For 7 Days In Ondo

“Press Statement

Akeredolu Directs Flying of Flags At Half Mast In Honour Of Victims Of Owo Terror Attack

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has directed all public buildings, facilities and official residences to fly the Nigerian flag at half -mast for seven days in honour of the victims of the Owo terror attack on Sunday.

Governor Akeredolu said the attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street,Owo was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.

The Governor said:”Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, i hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 6, 2022.”



