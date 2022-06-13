Owo Attack: South-West Governors Declare 3-Day Mourning Period In Their States

Owo Church Attack: South-West Governors Declare 3-Day Mourning Period In Their States

Governors of the South-West states have resolved to observe a 3-day mourning period in their state in honour of the those attacked by gunmen at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, IGBERETV reports.

Following the resolution, Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has extended the seven-day mourning period he declared in his state by three days.

His statement on Facebook reads;

“Press Statement

Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has extended the mourning period in the state to Wednesday, June 15th, 2022.

The extension is sequel to the resolution of the Southwest Governors’ Forum to observe a 3-day mourning period, starting from Monday, 13th June to Wednesday, 15th June, 2022 across all the Southwest states.

Governor Akeredolu has also directed that all flags in the state must be flown at half-mast for the three days period.

Recall that the Governor had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday, June 6th, to Sunday, June 12th, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated his brother Governors in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation shown since the horrendous attack in Owo.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 12, 2022.”



