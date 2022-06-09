Owo Attack: Women Summon God Of Iron & War To Get Justice For Worshippers (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_QgW5c56wg

Owo Women Gather to Summon Ogun(god of iron & war) to get Justice for Worshipers kills by Gunmen in a Catholic Church in Owo Ondo State.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cekq4uzgkMd/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

