Owo Church Attack: Apostle Suleman Donates N1m To Save Survivors At The Hospital

General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Apostle Johnson Suleman has donated One Million Naira to save the survivors of Owo bandit attack at who are receiving treatment in the Federal Medical Center, Owo, Ondo State IGBERETV reports.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri had made a pledge of Five Thousand Naira as transport money to anyone who would volunteer to donate blood needed to save the lives of survivors who were attacked by gunmen at Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

“If you go to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, to donate blood for the St Francis Catholic Church attack victims, and upload a video as the nurses take your blood, I will give you ₦5k for your transport.

Federal Medical Centre, Adekunle Ajasin Road, Owo. Phone-+2348035094545, Reno wrote on Twitter”



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1533504426362781697?t=tz6iWM8T7mlTalyLcHnYBw&s=19

Shortly after making the plege, Reno Omokri announced that Apostle Suleman has donated One million naira to the cause.

Reno wrote on Twitter;

“May God bless @APOSTLESULEMAN. He saw my tweet offering ₦5000 to transport money to anyone who would donate blood at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for the victims of the St Francis Catholic Church attack, and has donated ₦1 million. Nigerians, please help me thank him!”



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1533522779756462080?t=d7Hvs8C5PnpcFnpTdelmOg&s=19

