Owo Church Attack: Eternal Sorrow Awaits Perpetrators – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the heinous killing of worshippers on Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

President Buhari in his condemnation of the dastardly act said that eternal sorrow awaits those behind killing both here on earth and in the hereafter.

The President’s expression of grief was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina.

President Buhari in the statement said “only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.”

He mourned the dead, condoled with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action, and bring succour to the wounded.

The statement quoted him as saying, “No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome the light. Nigeria will eventually win.”

