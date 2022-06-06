MY OPINION: #OndoMassacre is POSSIBLY A DRUG WAR. Many similarities with Ozubulu, Anambra state August 6th 2017. Nobody was kidnapped. All priests are said to be safe. Congregation killed, Catholic Church. Ondo state is the HQ of marijuana cultivation. Stay safe!��
Owo Church Attack: “Possibly A Drug War” – Kemi Olunloyo
MY OPINION: #OndoMassacre is POSSIBLY A DRUG WAR. Many similarities with Ozubulu, Anambra state August 6th 2017. Nobody was kidnapped. All priests are said to be safe. Congregation killed, Catholic Church. Ondo state is the HQ of marijuana cultivation. Stay safe!��