Owo Church Attack: Rotimi Amaechi Asks Security Agencies To Step Up Intelligence

Former minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has condemned the attack by unknown gunmen on christians at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amaechi wrote;

“I condemn the terrible, absolutely vile & senseless murder of innocent citizens @ the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo. Our Security Agencies in collaboration with Govt at all levels need to step up intelligence & work round the clock to nip such acts of terror in the bud”

“To the families, the Church, the people and Government of Ondo State, please accept my condolences. My thoughts & prayers are with you.”



https://twitter.com/ChibuikeAmaechi/status/1533552283992174593?t=hQUYbL635U_VQ6Dqyr_AwA&s=19

