Owo Church Attack: Tinubu Visits Scene (Video)

#AsiwajuInOwo

Asiwaju Tinubu in Ondo State with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on a condolence visit to Owo and on the spot assessment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6UTmM095bs

