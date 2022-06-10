Owo Massacre: FG’s Conclusion On ISWAP Too Hasty – Gov Akeredolu

Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the admittance of the deadly terrorist group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) that it was responsible for the deadly attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, on Sunday was too hasty.

ISWAP is notorious for admitting responsibility for its attacks, according to Akeredolu, which is why he decided not to attach significance to the conclusion by the Federal Government.

The governor revealed this during a meeting with the Christian Solidarity International (CSI), a Swiss-based Christian human rights organization.

The National Security Council had on Thursday stated that ISWAP was behind the Owo attack.

Akeredolu, who described the attack as a crime against humanity, emphasized that the Southwest region had been a peaceful region before the tragic incident.

“The statement is too hasty. I take their conclusion with a pinch of salt. ISWAP don’t hide their attacks. If they have done it, they would have owned up.

“We are yet to know their identity and our security people are still on their trail.”

He emphasized that despite the attack, the people of the state remained unshakeable and ready to battle insecurity.

He stated that the government is committed to assisting the victims of the incident, particularly those who have lost loved ones and those who are hospitalized.

While stating that the moment for state police is here, he also stressed that the country’s current security architecture cannot provide appropriate protection for people and property.

