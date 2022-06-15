Oyo Assembly Set To Impeach Depuy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan (Photo)

The Oyo State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, began the process of impeaching the deputy governor of the state, Mr Rauf Olaniyan.

This followed the reading of a 5-point petition and notice of allegation against the deputy governor at Wednesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker of the Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin.

Allegations raised against the deputy governor are gross misconduct, abuse of abuse, financial recklessness, abandonment of office/official duty, insubordination and other offences.

The petition addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly was signed by 24 lawmakers.

The Speaker subsequently directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs Yetunde Awe to write the deputy governor mandating him to respond to the allegations within seven days.

The process of impeachment is apparently a sequel to the recent defection of the state deputy governor from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



