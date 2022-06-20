Many passengers were stranded at various bus stops in Lagos State, Monday morning, as commercial vehicles were scarce on the road.

The scarcity of vehicles was attributed to the fuel scarcity, which was gradually building up in some parts of Lagos.

Our correspondent saw that many people were stranded at major bus stops along Ogba-Berger road, such as Aguda, college road, among others.

The situation was the same at bus stops around popular Berger as many passengers were already trekking.

Commercial drivers interviewed by our correspondent confirmed that the development was due to the fuel scarcity, particularly the Premium Motor Spirit.

A driver, identified simply as Mr. Babalola, said, “Ha, you people don’t know anything, there is no fuel. We are not the cause.”

Our correspondent saw that there was a long queue of vehicles at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s station along Ogba_Aguda road, with many people struggling to buy fuel.

A passenger, who spoke with our correspondent lamented the development saying he had been at the bus stop for an hour.

“I don’t why they are making life hard for us in this country. Any small thing, the drivers have doubled the price. Our politicians will not address this problem now, they are only interested in the elections, a passenger identified simply as Sola Badmus, said.

“My brother, I’m just tired of this country, they want to cut short our lives, another passenger, who was yet to give his name, said, as he managed to scuffle for a bus that parked to convey passengers at Berger, under-bridge, for twice the usual price.

Fuel scarcity had been building up in some parts of the country before now. The PUNCH reported that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had recently been caught up in some fuel scarcity, with vehicles seen queuing up for fuel since May.



https://punchng.com/passengers-stranded-as-fuel-scarcity-hits-lagos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related