Pastor Abioye Lists Qualities Of A Pesidential Candidate That Should Be Voted For

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o6je4wEf2pw

Vote for people who care for other ethnic groups and not only Fulanis. Vote for people who can defend our faith- clergyman David Abioye tells Christians

According to him, the church has suffered so much with k!llings in different parts of the country, largely in Christian communities.

He said those who have k!lled have not been arrested.

He said it would be deceptive to say there is no religion in politics. He said Christians should not hide it that they are voting for their faith.He said till tomorrow he would vote for his faith.

