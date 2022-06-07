Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Owo Massacre

My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered from this gruesome attack.

I am unable to grasp the evil that motivates one human being to deliberately take the life of another.

Every soul counts before God, and I know that He is greatly displeased with this wickedness.

I pray that God comforts the loved ones of the departed, and the people of Ondo at large.

May we never have cause to send such greetings again.

And may Nigeria never know such bloodshed again.



