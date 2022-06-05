Pastor Enenche Donates Borehole, Distributes Items In Abuja To Mark Birthday

As part of activities to mark his 54th birthday, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, commissioned some humanitarian projects in some communities within the Federal Capital Territory.

In Wukara community on Airport road, Abuja, the Senior pastor donated a motorised borehole to end the age-long water scarcity in the area.

The project was fully funded by the church to give succour to the residents.

Commissioning the borehole, Pastor Enenche stressed the importance of giving, saying that it was the responsibility of the church to make a difference and show light to the world by offering humanitarian services where needed.

He highlighted other projects executed by the ministry, including road construction in different communities, borehole, scholarship awards and donations to the underprivileged.

The church also donated food items, clothings and other empowerment materials to the community.

Overwhelmed with joy, the district head of the community, Ibrahim Dalhatu, lauded Pastor Enenche and the church for always reaching out to the society through their humanitarian projects.

He hailed the quality of the borehole and prayed to God to continue to uplift the church.

