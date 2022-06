https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYtGVgLegto

Some Pastors Attack Peter Obi Because He Will Solve The Problems Bringing People To Church (Video)

A Nigerian pastor has said that the reason some men of God don’t want Peter Obi to become president is because Peter Obi will solve majority of the problems bringing people to church, IGBERETV reports.



https://igberetvnews.com/1422570/pastors-attack-peter-obi-will-solve-problems-bringing-people-church-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related