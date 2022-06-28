Paternity Fraud At Its Peak!

Top of the Morning Y’all!

It was yesternight after work, I decided to stop by a grocery shop to stock up as usual. On coming out, driving through my estate back gate, boom! A cluster of people gathered, some at different sides of the road, others at the scene, I looked closer it was a lady and a guy fighting, and others were just watching not separating them, I pulled over immediately (best decision I ever took). If it was any other scenario I wouldn’t have even looked twice, but you see man beating/fighting woman, I detest it!

Before I could come out and asked what’s happening, the lady already burst the guy’s head open with a stone, he had blood all over his head/face, ah! then joined in another guy slapping her and pulling her hair (she kept shouting OMONIGHO!), I was like what the f***, what if her husband or brother shows up?

Just before I wanted to go and separate them, I just said lemme confirm what’s happening…

I finally asked,

-wetin dey happen?

‘Bros, this lady husband just catch her with man dy comot for hotel so, he call secretariat boys to drag her and the man go, na wetin she dey fight so, say she nr wan go’.

-were the husband so?

‘see am for there’.

Woah! the husband stood behind a highlander jeep on his phone, now it made sense why she kept shouting OMONIGHO!!!

Further findings showed that, they’ve been married for 5years, he has asked her time and time again, their child is always falling sick(he’s SS), and the man is (AA) ,she always downplayed the fact…

Now, rumor had been going on that’s she’s cheating, but since he is a bonkery(oil people) worker, he’s mostly out of town.

From what he said, he said the child looks exactly like the man he caught the wife with now…

Boom! off they drove to secretariat, younger me would’ve driven along the convoy to see the end… but for my sanity sake, I chose not to.

Now, what’s happening with women nowadays?

if you see the husband and the man she’s cheating with, they’re world’s apart oh (husband dust am in every facet)

is it money, attention, sex, high-libido, urge-to-explore or what exactly??

Some say women don’t marry who they love, but who’s ready, even at that, you should know you’re married and respect the union!

Do you know what it means for a man to marry you, provide for you and end up to be training another man’s child?

Why do MARRIED women cheat?

The men sleeping with the married women are useless oh, no doubt, but you can make a case that some of them don’t even know the ladies are married..

I’m getting scared every passing day about keeping an undercover slut at home..

You people pity us(MEN) nah.

Most women no longer have shame..

Sodom and Gomorah babes no do reach this one oh.

What do these women actually want?!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related