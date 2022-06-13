Patriotic Nigerians Share Food & Drinks At PVC Registration Center (Video, Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1qOMPjf6A4

Patriotic Nigerian citizens share food and drinks for people at a PVC registration center.

2023 elections might turn out to be one of the most interesting and best elections Nigeria will witness yet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: