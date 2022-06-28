Paul Ibe Shares Throwback Photo Of Atiku And Classmates

Aide Shares Throwback Photo Of Atiku And Classmates

Paul Ibe, one of the media aides of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has shared a throwback photo of Atiku and some of his classmates in 1970s.

Ibe, who shared the image on Tuesday said, “Reconnect with your former classmates by posting your pictures with them. Here’s Atiku Abubakar (arrowed), 3rd from right with classmates at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in the 1970s.

#ClassmatesChallenge”

This comes as controversy continues to trail the educational qualifications of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Credit: Facebook| Paul O Ibe

fb://photo/5646560218715427?set=a.219576771413826

(Punch Newspaper)

