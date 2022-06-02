PDP Delegate Donates Proceeds To Community, Pays School Fees For Students (Photo)

Mr. Tanko Rossi Sabo, a PDP delegate who came back with the money he got had shared it all with his community in Sanga LGA of Kaduna state.

According to a former SA Media to late Governor Yakowa of Kaduna State, Reuben Buhari, Sabo spent N7 million alone on the less privileged in his community.

” He bought jerseys, paid school fees and hospital fees. He distributed the rest to other support groups,” said Buhari.

“Whatever is the argument on whether he was right in collecting the money or not, my consolation is that hundreds of the less privileged in his community are smiling today. For that, I say weldone Tanko,” he added.

Tanko Rossi Sabo was among the Kaduna State delegates who were at the National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP)were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the Presidential candidate.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/pdp-delegate-donates-proceeds-to-community-members-pays-sch-fees-for-students/

